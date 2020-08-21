Advertisement

Beloit police chief picked for Fargo job

City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski
City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski(City Fargo, ND)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A Fargo selection committee has picked a new police chief. David Zibolski was among three finalists for the job.

The candidates were given the chance to present a 90-day action plan outlining the steps they would take initially if given the chance.

The Fargo Police Chief Selection Committee interviewed the three on topics that ranged from handling protests and rioting to improving morale in the department.

Committee members say a priority for the new chief is implementing the use of body cameras for all officers. It’s something Zibolski did as police chief in Beloit, Wisconsin.

His selection will need to be approved by the Fargo City Commission.

