Bucks bounce back, defeat Magic 111-96 to tie series

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a fast start to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday and tie their Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 56-17, but they went 3-5 in the eight seeding games at Disney’s Wide World of Sports and opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.

Milwaukee bounced back Thursday and built a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points for Orlando.

