Dane Co. Board introduces resolution, alternatives to incarceration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board leaders introduced a resolution endorsing criminal justice reform, according to a Tursday news release.

The board says the resolution includes the endorsement of a behavioral health triage center and a Dane County community justice center, in addition to recommendations made by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Representative Shelia Stubbs in late June.

“Keeping the status quo is not an option. We have worked for years and our community is ready for action on reforms and initiatives which embed racial equity, community voice, and national best practices, as well as lessons learned from the current pandemic,” Stubbs said in the news release. “Creating strong alternatives will create real change.”

According to the news release, the triage center in Dane County would be a resource for those in police custody and anyone who is having a behavioral health crisis.

The board reports nearly 15 percent of men and 30 percent of women who are booked into jails have a mental health condition. Additionally, the board estimates 2 million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails every year.

“We need to continue to push innovation and reform that focuses on restoration, addressing the root causes of crime, while improving our public safety,” Eicher said in the news release. “This resolution includes two critical initiatives. One focused on the nexus between criminal justice and behavioral health, and the other focuses on community-centered justice.”

In addition to the triage center, the resolution also calls for a community justice center. The board says the center would feature services such as education, housing and peer mentoring along with community court.

“As the recently elected Chair of the Dane County Criminal Justice Council, I am keenly aware that system-wide change requires trust and partnership,” said Eicher in the news release. “Working together, we can make these aspirational innovations a reality for county residents. I look forward to robust community discussion of this resolution and these proposals.”

