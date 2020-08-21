Elderly woman suffers multiple injuries after collision with car
The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Travis Terrace
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say an elderly woman suffered multiple injuries, including some to her head, after she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Travis Terrace. The driver of the vehicle was backing out of a driveway when the women, in her 70′s, was crossing the street.
Police are still investigating the collision.
