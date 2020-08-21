Former Milwaukee police chief seeking damages after demotion

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee’s former police chief is seeking damages of $625,000 from the city following his recent demotion, a reduction in rank he did not accept.

Alfonso Morales filed a damage claim against the city Thursday for breach of contract, denial of due process and loss of reputation.

The Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain on Aug. 6, about two weeks after giving him a long list of directives with the threat of discipline or termination.

Commissioners criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people. The seven-member civilian commission voted unanimously for the demotion. Morales filed for retirement the following week.

