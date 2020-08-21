Advertisement

Gun held to woman’s head during robbery on Madison’s west side

Officers say three teens drove off in a white SUV after taking the woman's cell phone
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 21, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A gun was held to a woman’s head during a robbery on Madison’s west side Thursday night. Police are still looking for those involved.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 10:30 a woman called to report an armed robbery. She shared that she was standing outside of her home on Theresa Terrace near Elver Park when a white SUV abruptly stopped in front of her.

The woman said three males, believed to be around 16 to 17 years old, approached her and one pulled out a gun. He held it to her head as he took her cell phone.

After the robbery, all three got back into the white SUV and drove away.

The woman told police that the trio all had slender builds, with the armed teen wearing a camouflage Nike jacket, light-colored skinny jeans and a paper medical mask. The handgun was described as also having a camouflage pattern.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com

