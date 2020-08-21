Janesville School District prepares families in case of pivot to online instruction amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The School District of Janesville (SDJ) is preparing families in case there is a pivot to online instruction during the 2020-21 academic year.

In a Thursday news release, SDJ said each student in the district will be provided with an internet connected device, making remote learning possible whenever necessary.

SDJ says there could be several reasons why the district or a particular school could turn to online, remote learning. Their list included burst water pipes, high heat indexes, inclement weather and possible COVID-19 exposure.

The district encourages parents to plan ahead for these circumstances, as a pivot to online, remote learning could last a day or much longer.

The SDJ Superintendent will be the one to ultimately make the decision for school(s) to pivot to online instruction, according to the news release. District staff is responsible for communicating with families via the SDJ Campus Messenger System (Infinite Campus) by phone call, email, and text. SDJ encourages parents to double check that contact info is up to date.

Details can also be found SDJ website and Facebook page.

