Madison hospital celebrates COVID-19 discharge milestone

Meriter said they have had at least one COVID-19 patient in their hospital every day since March 16
(KOTA)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health – Meriter celebrates a milestone, discharging its 150th COVID-19 patient, in the fight against COVID-19.

In a Friday news release, Meriter said Donald Keller of Baraboo, Wis. went home Thursday afternoon after successfully battling COVID-19.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of our team and the way they’ve stepped up to fight COVID-19,” President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Meriter Sue Erickson said. “Even when facing the unknown, they owned the moment to provide amazing care to our patients and community.”

Meriter said they have had at least one COVID-19 patient in their hospital every day since March 16. Over the past 5 months, Meriter has included high-flow nasal therapy, convalescent plasma and use of the drug Remdesivir in their care for COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, Meriter says they have implemented a number of new policies to combat the spread of the virus. Meriter has limited and screened visitors, implemented mask wearing at all facilities, increased its PPE supply, expanded in-house lab testing, and partnered with public health to provide testing in homeless shelters, according to the release.

Meriter indicated in the release that despite the growing success in treating COVID-19 patients, there is still no cure for the virus. Meriter encourages the community to continue to comply with public health guidance, social distancing, mask wearing and practicing good hygiene.

