Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after two people were shot early Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

An MPD spokesperson said one of the victim’s suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened around 1:20 p.m. near the Commercial Ave. and Oak Street intersection. Police did not give an update on the other man’s condition.

According to MPD’s incident report, investigators believe the victims were in an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan and at least one person in the sedan was firing at the victims.

Witnesses reported seeing the car racing from the scene. Officers are still trying to locate it.

The SUV ended up crashing into a home in the 2800 block of Commercial Ave., causing significant damage, police noted.

