Mount Vernon boy creates baseball bat from damaged tree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A boy in Mount Vernon is making what he can of the trees that fell after the derecho.

Amanda Rhomberg says, after five days of cleaning up tree debris in Mount Vernon, her son Tommy had other ideas. One of his friends had just had a birthday, so Tommy said he wanted to make him a gift. That’s how a baseball bat came to be from one of the branches that fell by his house.

“I knew he loved baseball, so I started shaving off bark of a branch with knife, then dad found whittling tool, and just started forming the bat,” Tommy Rhomberg said.

“It’s just so funny because it’s just so Tommy. My hash tag on my post was this is Tommy. I mean his whole life has been what creative thing can I make and can I invent? And he’s just a problem solver. He’s not just a thinker, he’s a doer. He tries to think about what he is going to do and what he’s going to make or create and then he just does it,” Amanda Rhomberg said.

Her post got so much attention that Tommy is considering making and selling more bats. He would donate the money he made to a local disaster relief fund.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.