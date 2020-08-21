New COVID-19 cases top 800; while 7-day average falls below 700

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services tallied more than 10,000 overall COVID-19 tests for the first time this week, allowing for the percentage of tests that were positive to increase only slightly despite a larger jump in newly confirmed cases over the past day.

The agency’s daily tracker showed 826 new cases were reported Friday. That pushed the percentage of positive tests up three-tenths of a point to 7.8 percent. On the other hand, the rolling averages for new cases and percent-positive, which iron out some of the volatility of daily reports, both dropped.

Last Friday, DHS reported more than 1,000 cases, which also nearly 10 percent of the total tests for the day. So, despite this Friday being the highest number recorded this week, the seven-day rolling average fell to and average of 690 cases per day for the week. That’s the lowest figure since July 11.

The 14-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests slipped nearly a half-point to 7.6 percent, offering a bit of a break from a gradual climbed that reached eight percent Thursday.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm addressed the general decline in testing recently. She said the agency is still determining the root causes for the decrease. Palm did, however, offer that there may have been a decline in people wanting to get tested. She also pointed to concerns on the supply side, as well, explaining providers may be concerned about having their testing supplies diverted.

Palm stated the state needs to focus on increasing its capacity and diversify the types of tests available to people. Currently, DHS’ COVID-19 report indicates the state can process 26,162 tests per day, down a couple hundred from its peak on Sunday. In the past two weeks, the agency has not reported more than 13,599 tests in a single day.

Including Friday’s numbers, there have been 69,059 people in Wisconsin who tested positive for COVID-19, just over 60,000 of whom have since recovered. Thirty-six more people were hospitalized because of the virus, DHS reported. In all, more than 5,500 people, or eight percent of those who tested positive, have been admitted into a hospital at some point.

One more death was reported, bringing the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 1,068.

