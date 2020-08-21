Advertisement

New Glarus businesses struggle without large-scale community events

Local retail stores and restaurants say tourist foot traffic is slow in the area.
Businesses in New Glarus remain hopeful tourists will return to the area.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - On the corner of First Street and Sixth Avenue, you’ll find many retail stores and restaurants with their doors wide open trying to attract customers.

“Losing the tourism is a really big hit for us,” said Bekah Stauffacher, with the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce.

In 2019, Green County brought in $46.2 million dollars in direct visitor spending.

Earlier this year, the 175th founding anniversary celebration was postponed, as was the popular Oktoberfest.

“Normally, in New Glarus, we would have a whole summer’s worth of festivals that would bring people in every weekend but this year, there was no safe way to do that,” said Stauffacher.

Business owners say that the closing of the New Glarus Brewery to visitors also impacted the amount of people coming into town.

“We shifted our focus to smaller events that would bring fewer people in a more controllable atmosphere,” said Stauffacher.

On Saturday, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce will host its first Shop Small Crawl hoping to drive residents and tourists back to local businesses.

The New Glarus community had to cancel its 175th anniversary celebration and Oktoberfest due to COVID-19. Tonight on NBC15 Madison, business owners share why they depend on that kind of regional tourism. #NBC15

Tory Hutchison, who owns Hutch + Hide, says he thinks anything to bring people to the area is a good idea.

“If you just walk business to business, you’re going to get a really unique experience because it’s all Mom and Pop shops,” said Hutchison. “I think it’s going to be a really cool shopping event for people to be able to come check it out and feel safe while doing it.”

While the small town of around 2,000 people has come out to support its favorite haunts, business owners say regional tourism is crucial.

“We’re a small community but we’re also a tourist community which right now is not happening,” said Lori Stern, chef and owner at Cow and Quince.

Stern says the summer season is when she stockpiles revenue to stay open year-round.

“This is our nest egg time of year so that we can get through a slow winter,” said Stern.  “It’s just not going to happen this year clearly with this stretching on and on.”

Stauffacher says that small businesses are struggling to figure out ways to justify staying open.

“They maybe are waiting to make it through the autumn season, the holiday shopping season, before having to take some pretty hard looks at the books and make some difficult decisions,” said Stauffacher.

At Brenda’s Blumenlanden and Railroad Street Boutique, employees are optimistic that visitors will return.

“Foot traffic has increased as people were more comfortable with coming into the store,” said Zoe Nevil, a Sales Associate at Railroad Street Boutique. “We thrive off our tourism and we love seeing new people every day.”

To learn more about the Shop Small Crawl, click HERE.

