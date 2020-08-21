Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 27-year old man for 10 counts of child porn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old Janesville man after finding child pornography on items seized from his home.

Officials say Tyler Scott Johnson was arrested Friday for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. A cybertip launched an investigation that lasted weeks, but eventually led to Johnson’s arrest, according to a news release.

During the investigation, Rock Co. deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home. Days after the search, investigators say they found child porn on some of the items seized from the home.

Johnson is currently being held at the Rock County Jail and is scheduled for court on Aug. 24.

