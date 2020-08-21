Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 27-year old man for 10 counts of child porn

A cybertip launched an investigation that lasted weeks, but eventually led to the man's arrest
Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old Janesville man after finding child pornography on items seized from his home.

Officials say Tyler Scott Johnson was arrested Friday for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. A cybertip launched an investigation that lasted weeks, but eventually led to Johnson’s arrest, according to a news release.

During the investigation, Rock Co. deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home. Days after the search, investigators say they found child porn on some of the items seized from the home.

Johnson is currently being held at the Rock County Jail and is scheduled for court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after two people were shot early Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 800; while 7-day average falls below 700

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services tallied more than 10,000 overall COVID-19 tests for the first time this week.

Local

Madison hospital celebrates COVID-19 discharge milestone

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UnityPoint Health – Meriter celebrates a milestone, discharging its 150th COVID-19 patient, in the fight against COVID-19.

State

Former Milwaukee police chief seeking damages after demotion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Fire and Police Commission demoted Morales to captain on Aug. 6.

Latest News

Local

1 killed in Jefferson Co. rollover

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
One person died Thursday after a rollover crash along a Jefferson Co. highway

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The popular face covering is not very effecting in containing water droplets and possibly the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment pay approved for Michigan workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The extra pay is half of the $600 weekly bonus that expired on July 27 but nearly doubles Michigan’s top weekly unemployment benefit of $362.

Local

Beloit police chief picked for Fargo job

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
David Zibolski was among three finalists for the job.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
tate regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Gun held to woman’s head during robbery on Madison’s west side

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say three teens drove off in a white SUV after taking the woman's cell phone Thursday night.