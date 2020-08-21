Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A WalletHub study found Wisconsin ranks 8th best in unemployment rate recovery for the month of July, according to a Friday news release.

WalletHub says the report examines unemployment rates on a monthly basis, “complementing the weekly analysis in WalletHub’s report on the States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.”

To rank the 50 states, Wallethub considered a few key metrics. One of them was a comparison between the latest month’s unemployment data compared to data from 2019. WalletHub says they also compared not seasonally adjusted continued claims in July 2020 to July 2019. Finally, states’ overall unemployment rate was considered.

Wisconsin highlights from the report include an 89.68 percent change in unemployment when comparing July 2020 to July 2019, and a 7.0 percent unemployment rate for July 2020.

The full report of states ranked can be found here.

