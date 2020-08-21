Advertisement

Suspect steals $12k worth of jewelry in JCPenney heist

The jewelry was stolen over two separate theft incidents at JCPenney stores, one at the East Towne Mall on June 17 and one at the West Towne Mall on July 13
Retail theft
Retail theft(Madison Police Department)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police need the public’s help identifying a man who has stolen more than $12,000 worth of gold jewelry from local malls.

The jewelry was stolen over two separate theft incidents at JCPenney stores, one at the East Towne Mall on June 17 and one at the West Towne Mall on July 13.

Police say the suspect asked to look at the jewelry and then took off running with it in his possession.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the surveillance images is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Incoming UW Medical School students start journey virtually

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Back To School

Public Health Madison & Dane County issue emergency order requiring grades 3-12 begin school year online

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
An emergency order has been issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County requiring all county schools begin the school year online for grades 3-12.

News

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

New Glarus businesses struggle without large-scale community events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
On Saturday, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce will host its first Shop Small Crawl hoping to drive residents and tourists back to local businesses.

News

Elderly woman suffers multiple injuries after collision with car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police say an elderly woman suffered multiple injuries, including some to her head, after she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A WalletHub study found Wisconsin ranks 8th best in unemployment rate recovery for the month of July, according to a Friday news release.

News

A Special Delivery – Getting food to families in need during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
New numbers from Feeding America predict that the number of food insecure people in southwestern Wisconsin is up 61% since the start of the pandemic.

Education

Thompson won’t say when UW would close due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases.