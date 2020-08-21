Suspect steals $12k worth of jewelry in JCPenney heist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police need the public’s help identifying a man who has stolen more than $12,000 worth of gold jewelry from local malls.

The jewelry was stolen over two separate theft incidents at JCPenney stores, one at the East Towne Mall on June 17 and one at the West Towne Mall on July 13.

Police say the suspect asked to look at the jewelry and then took off running with it in his possession.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the surveillance images is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.