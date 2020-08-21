Thompson won’t say when UW would close due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has a threshold in mind for when campuses will have to shut down due to coronavirus cases, but he’s not saying what it is.

Thompson took questions Friday during an online Milwaukee Press Club event. Thompson says hasn’t told anyone what the threshold for shuttering a campus will be.

UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases that have led to sending students home.

Thompson says the limits for keeping the campus open are “in my head.”

