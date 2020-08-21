Advertisement

Thompson won’t say when UW would close due to COVID-19

The Interim President does have a threshold in mind, though
In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a town hall meeting at the River Steel plant in West Salem, Wis. Don’t make things worse. That’s the advice from former U.S. health secretaries of both parties for President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress now that “Obamacare” seems to be here to stay. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a town hall meeting at the River Steel plant in West Salem, Wis. Don’t make things worse. That’s the advice from former U.S. health secretaries of both parties for President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress now that “Obamacare” seems to be here to stay. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says he has a threshold in mind for when campuses will have to shut down due to coronavirus cases, but he’s not saying what it is.

Thompson took questions Friday during an online Milwaukee Press Club event. Thompson says hasn’t told anyone what the threshold for shuttering a campus will be.

UW students are returning to campus this month as other colleges across the country have seen spikes in coronavirus cases that have led to sending students home.

Thompson says the limits for keeping the campus open are “in my head.” 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Glarus businesses struggle without large-scale community events

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
On Saturday, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce will host its first Shop Small Crawl hoping to drive residents and tourists back to local businesses.

News

Elderly woman suffers multiple injuries after collision with car

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Police say an elderly woman suffered multiple injuries, including some to her head, after she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A WalletHub study found Wisconsin ranks 8th best in unemployment rate recovery for the month of July, according to a Friday news release.

News

A Special Delivery – Getting food to families in need during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
New numbers from Feeding America predict that the number of food insecure people in southwestern Wisconsin is up 61% since the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

A Special Delivery – Getting food to families in need during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

1 killed when three-car pileup leads to head-on collision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The highway was shut down for more than five hours while crews worked the scene.

Crime

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after two people were shot early Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Crime

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 27-year old man for 10 counts of child porn

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they have arrested a 27-year-old Janesville man after finding child pornography in his home.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases top 800; while 7-day average falls below 700

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services tallied more than 10,000 overall COVID-19 tests for the first time this week.

Local

Madison hospital celebrates COVID-19 discharge milestone

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UnityPoint Health – Meriter celebrates a milestone, discharging its 150th COVID-19 patient, in the fight against COVID-19.