Advertisement

UW Madison, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association receive $6.13 million to help dairy farmers amid the pandemic

(KOTA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association received $6.13 million to help dairy farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the award to continue to support the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), according to a news release. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin authored the bill to created the DBIA and helped to pass it in 2018.

The program will provide funding to further market research, product development and training workshops in the dairy industry. It will also distribute over $3.4 million in grants to dairy farm and processing businesses.

“Our dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy, but just like many other folks in Wisconsin, they’re facing some tough times right now as a result of the pandemic,” Sen. Baldwin said in the release. " Farmers, cheese makers and dairy processors must have the tools to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products, so they can get through this economic crisis and build a brighter future for our dairy farms and rural communities.”

The program serves Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Tracking: There’s an app for that

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Technology to combat the Coronavirus now fits in the palm of your hand after Google and Apple teamed up to make a contact tracing system.

Weather Headlines

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Drought conditions developing to the west.

State

Wisconsin dairy producer survey provides industry insight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The survey was developed by DATCP with UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (UW-CALS) and distributed in March, just before the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a DATCP news release.

Local

Dane Co. Board introduces resolution, alternatives to incarceration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The board says the resolution includes the endorsement of a behavioral health triage center and a Dane County community justice center, in addition to recommendations made by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Representative Shelia Stubbs in late June.

Latest News

Local

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs receives federal grant to expand housing for veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans affairs (WDVA) announced they received a federal grant to expand housing, including adding female housing.

News

Janesville School District prepares families in case of pivot to online instruction amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The district encourages parents to plan ahead for these circumstances, as a pivot to online, remote learning could last a day or much longer.

State

Hundreds of mask compliance complaints submitted to Marathon County Health Department online portal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Since its launch last Thursday, Marathon County’s online reporting portal for people wishing to submit mask compliance complaints has received 410 reports.

Local

Helbachs Coffee to close Middleton location following mask-free sign controversy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Helbachs Coffee has decided to close its Middleton location, after the business was launched into controversy for hanging a “Mask-Free Zone” sign as well as a legal battle with the public health department over not enforcing the mask mandate.

Local

Madison woman is back to doing the things she loves after life-saving brain tumor surgery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One Madison woman is back to doing the the things she loves after having a life-saving surgery in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sterling Hall Schuster Full Interview

Updated: 4 hours ago