UW Madison, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association receive $6.13 million to help dairy farmers amid the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association received $6.13 million to help dairy farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the award to continue to support the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), according to a news release. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin authored the bill to created the DBIA and helped to pass it in 2018.

The program will provide funding to further market research, product development and training workshops in the dairy industry. It will also distribute over $3.4 million in grants to dairy farm and processing businesses.

“Our dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy, but just like many other folks in Wisconsin, they’re facing some tough times right now as a result of the pandemic,” Sen. Baldwin said in the release. " Farmers, cheese makers and dairy processors must have the tools to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products, so they can get through this economic crisis and build a brighter future for our dairy farms and rural communities.”

The program serves Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.