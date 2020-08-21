Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs receives federal grant to expand housing for veterans

(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) received a federal grant to expand housing, including for female veterans.

According to a news release from the WDVA, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA) gave the grant to the WDVA to enhance their goal of providing temporary housing, training and supportive services to military veterans who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless.

Under the grant program, the USDVA will make a per-diem payment to the state each day a veteran participates in WDVA’s housing program. USDVA said they will provide more services at their Chippewa Falls and Union Groves locations, with 18 additional beds and 10 additional beds, respectively.

The Union Grove Location will have housing and services for women.

