Advertisement

Wisconsin extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

About a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills, a recent survey showed.
(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.

A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills.

In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to Sept. 1.

Last week, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asked the commission to extend the moratorium into next spring.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gun held to woman’s head during robbery on Madison’s west side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officers say three teens drove off in a white SUV after taking the woman's cell phone Thursday night.

News

Wisconsinites make their pitch for Joe Biden, as historic Democratic National Convention wraps

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Wisconsin DNC delegates said the move to a virtual setting was a curve ball, but they believe they kept up the enthusiasm. First-time delegate Trevor Jung from Racine, said the new environment helped get the message across.

Sports

Berrios, Twins take series from Brewers with 7-1 win

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jose Berrios pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings with Ryan Jeffers behind the plate in his major league debut, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1.

News

Sterling Hall bombing victim shares story

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Joe Biden accepts democratic presidential nomination on DNC Day 4

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

App tracks COVID exposure logging

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Kanye West denied ballot in Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Helbachs Coffee to close Middleton location following mask-free sign controversy

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

COVID-19 Tracking: There’s an app for that

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Technology to combat the Coronavirus now fits in the palm of your hand after Google and Apple teamed up to make a contact tracing system.

Weather Headlines

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Drought conditions developing to the west.