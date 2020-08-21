Wisconsinites make their pitch for Joe Biden, as historic Democratic National Convention wraps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president Friday, Wisconsinites made their pitch on why the former vice president should lead.

The 2020 DNC made history, from going fully-virtual, to the first woman of color, Sen. Kamala Harris, accepting a major party’s vice presidential nomination.

“I know that Kamala Harris is a historic candidate, someone who is going to put a face at the top of this ticket that has never been there before as a woman, as a woman of color, as an immigrant,” said two-time Wisconsin DNC delegate, Awais Khaleel.

In his speech, Biden outlined his vision for America, with a focus on uniting the nation. Leading up to his big moment, former rivals on the campaign trail, such as Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders, made remarks on why Biden deserves the vote. Throughout the DNC, elected leaders repeatedly expressed the importance of battleground state Wisconsin in the election. Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin taking the virtual podium on Friday, reinforcing Biden.

“Here in Wisconsin, our state motto is just one word: Forward. This November, let’s move forward and never look back,” said

Wisconsin DNC delegates said the move to a virtual setting was a curve ball, but they believe they kept up the enthusiasm. First-time delegate Trevor Jung from Racine, said the new environment helped get the message across.

‘This is made for TV, and so I think that in terms of the message that is received by folks at home, that it is going to land. People are going to be excited and we are going to win in November,” he said.

If elected, Biden, 77, would be the oldest person to become president. On Monday, the Republican National Convention will kick-off in a partially virtual format with the President Trump speaking from Washington D.C. and a select number of delegates heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

