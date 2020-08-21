Woman billed for police costs after organizing protests

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A petition was created in support a De Pere woman after the Village of Ashwaubenon billed her for a protest she organized last month.

Hannah Lundin took weeks to plan a protest on July 14 against police brutality, but what she didn’t plan for was an invoice for almost $800 from the village.

“To me receiving that, and I’ve said it before, it was a direct reflection of their opinion and their views on this movement and this cause,” Lundin said.

Village officials told Action 2 News Lundin was invoiced because officers had to direct traffic and enlist the help of other agencies because of the protest.

Village officials also said protesters marched through major streets like Lombardi and Oneida after being warned that coming off the sidewalk would require a special event permit to be legal.

“I realized throughout this process and talking to people that this is also an administration decision, not just the police,” said Lundin. “I can say that and give them some slack that I don’t think this was solely their decision at the end of the day.”

More than 400 people have signed a petition in support of Lundin.

“It’s doing exactly what I hoped it would do,” said Lundin. “It’s letting them know we have a mass amount of people that are in support of this. You’ll need to do the right thing and change.”

The village said it remains committed to First Amendment rights and decided against issuing municipal citations in this instance.

Lundin said she has no intention of paying the invoice and the fight against it is likely headed to court.

