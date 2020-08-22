Advertisement

Dane County deputies apprehend suspect fleeing from Fall River police

Fall River Police and Columbia County Deputies pursued the suspect into Dane County 20 miles, reaching speeds as high as 110mph
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office helped apprehend a suspect in a Friday night high speed chase, following a traffic stop made by a Fall River PD in the Town of Columbus.

According to a news release, Fall River Police and Columbia County Deputies pursued the suspect into Dane County on southbound U.S Highway 151 for 20 miles, reaching speeds as high as 110mph.

A Dane County Deputy deployed stop sticks near U.S Highway, 151 Main Street, in the City of Sun Prairie. As a result, the suspect vehicle lost air pressure in two tires, lowering the speed of the chase to 35 mph.

The vehicle then allegedly accelerated to approximately 75 mph, emitting a shower of sparks, while continuing southbound on U.S Highway 151, towards Madison. The suspect vehicle eventually struck a median near Lien Road and E. Washington Avenue, in Madison.

After striking the median, the suspect allegedly attempted to escape on foot. The suspect was intercepted and tased by a Dane County deputy near the intersection of Parkside Road and Lien Road.

Investigators reportedly found a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities say the suspect was transported to St Mary’s for medical evaluation before being turned over to Fall River PD for criminal charges.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for male suspect involved in bank robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison police are searching for a male suspect who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

News

Sweet corn drive thru event to be held Saturday in Sun Prairie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Sweet Corn Festival as a “drive-thru” event at Angell Park on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Your last chance to get Girl Scout cookies is this weekend.

State

Charter invests $1 million in WWBIC to lend to small businesses in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Charter Communications, Inc announced Friday that $1 million has been invested in the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp (WWBIC), which support new or expanding small businesses within Charter’s Wisconsin service area.

Latest News

News

NCAA grants all fall athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The NCAA announced plans to host scaled back Division I fall championships in Spring 2021 Friday after a meeting with the Division I Board of Directors. In addition, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to grant a blanket waiver for all fall athletes. Whether athletes play in the fall, spring or opt out, this year will not count towards their eligibility.

News

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Public Health Madison & Dane County issue emergency order requiring grades 3-12 begin school year online

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
With two-thirds of employees working from home, chefs at Fitchburg biotech company Promega have fewer mouths to feed. With the extra time and ingredients on their hands, the culinary team is using it to help the community.

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago