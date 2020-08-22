Dane County deputies apprehend suspect fleeing from Fall River police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office helped apprehend a suspect in a Friday night high speed chase, following a traffic stop made by a Fall River PD in the Town of Columbus.

According to a news release, Fall River Police and Columbia County Deputies pursued the suspect into Dane County on southbound U.S Highway 151 for 20 miles, reaching speeds as high as 110mph.

A Dane County Deputy deployed stop sticks near U.S Highway, 151 Main Street, in the City of Sun Prairie. As a result, the suspect vehicle lost air pressure in two tires, lowering the speed of the chase to 35 mph.

The vehicle then allegedly accelerated to approximately 75 mph, emitting a shower of sparks, while continuing southbound on U.S Highway 151, towards Madison. The suspect vehicle eventually struck a median near Lien Road and E. Washington Avenue, in Madison.

After striking the median, the suspect allegedly attempted to escape on foot. The suspect was intercepted and tased by a Dane County deputy near the intersection of Parkside Road and Lien Road.

Investigators reportedly found a handgun in the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities say the suspect was transported to St Mary’s for medical evaluation before being turned over to Fall River PD for criminal charges.

