Few storms this weekend

Warm temperatures remain
Saturday
Saturday(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front will push in our direction Saturday into Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Best chance of any wet weather will be late Saturday and into Sunday. While not everyone will see rain, those who do can expect a quick tenth to quarter of an inch.

The cold front fizzles out as it pushes through the area late Sunday. This means we are not expecting a cooler air mass to move in. In fact, temperatures are right back to the upper 80s by Monday with 90 degree temperatures likely for the mid portion of the week. As temperatures warm, there will be the chance of some afternoon clouds and perhaps a passing sprinkle. No real rain is likely through much of next week.

