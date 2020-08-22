Fitchburg fight leads to shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are investigating after single shot was fired in the air during a street fight between seven men Friday night.

According to a press release, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m at 2300 block of High Ridge Trail.

A witness told police they saw one man pull a gun during the fight and fire a single shot in the air. The shooter then allegedly escaped from the area.

Additionally, police say a gray sedan was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

