Fitchburg fight leads to shots fired

A witness told police they saw one man pull a gun and fire a single shot in the air.
(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are investigating after single shot was fired in the air during a street fight between seven men Friday night.

According to a press release, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m at 2300 block of High Ridge Trail.

A witness told police they saw one man pull a gun during the fight and fire a single shot in the air. The shooter then allegedly escaped from the area.

Additionally, police say a gray sedan was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

