Fitchburg police recover shells casings following reports of shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police say they recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of a fight where callers reported hearing several shots fired Friday night.

Police say around 10:50 p.m, several callers reported shots fired a the 1900 block of Pike Drive. Once on the scene, responding officers reportedly found several shell casings in the area.

Further investigation revealed a group of individuals were fighting at the corner of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road when one individual involved in the fight began shooting at the group.

The group allegedly ran from the area as they were being chased by the shooter. Police say all individuals involved were unwilling to cooperate with them. A white sedan was reportedly seen in the area and is believed by police to be involved in the incident.

This incident came roughly two and a half hours after police responded to a separate shots fired incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

