Last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Your last chance to get Girl Scout cookies is this weekend.

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland is hosting a contactless drive through cookie booth in Madison, La Crosse and Janesville Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for Gold Award Girl Scouts.

All flavors except Peanut Butter Sandwiches are available including Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Lemonades. Six boxes cost $20, 12 boxes cost $40. Cash is preferred but cards are accepted.

The community is encouraged to stop by any of these locations to get their favorite Girl Scout cookies before they are gone for the year. Quantities are limited.

Madison - Safelite (near John Nolen Dr and Alliant): Saturday, August 22, 11am - 5pm

La Crosse - Valley View Mall by Macy’s: Saturday, August 22, 11am - 5pm

Janesville - Girl Scout Office, 3000 Milton Ave: Sunday, August 23, 11am - 3pm

