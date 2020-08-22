Low chance for showers and storms through Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - August has been a pretty dry month so far. Madison has only recorded 1.13″ of rain this August, which is about 2″ below average for this time of the month. There will be a low chance for showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Most of the area won’t see any rain, though. Most of next week looks dry and hot. High temperatures will be near or just above 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Other than a slight chance for a shower or storm, this evening looks pretty nice. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s this evening and into the 60s overnight. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year. The humidity will be on the increase overnight and into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a very warm and humid day. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could flirt with 90 degrees. Feels like temperatures could top 90 degrees in spots Sunday afternoon. Expect more sunshine than clouds and a few showers and storms throughout the day.

Sunday's Backyard Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The increasing heat and humidity will be the main weather headline for the first half of the workweek. High temperatures will be near or just above 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the high humidity levels, max heat indices could approach 95 degrees at times, so dangerous heat will be possible. With high pressure overhead, the first half of next week looks dry, too.

This hot and humid weather pattern will likely start to breakdown towards the end of the workweek. This will allow a cold front to slide through the area. Highs by Friday and next Saturday will only be in the 70s and 80s. This front could also bring in a decent chance for showers and storms. There is some early indication that the weather pattern will turn a little wetter as we wrap up August and head into September.

Precipitation Outlook August 28 - September 1 (WMTV NBC15)

