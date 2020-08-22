Advertisement

Madison community celebrates the life of Anisa Scott

A crowd gathered at the Capitol Saturday morning to remember the 11-year-old shooting victim
Anisa's Scott
Anisa's Scott(Gabriella Rusk)
By Nick Viviani and Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Community is gathering Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.

Anisa Scott died after she was taken off life support last Thursday, two days after the shooting. She had suffered a head injury and her family had said she had been placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery. A candlelight vigil was held for her the following night at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie.

The event began at 11 a.m at the State Capitol. Speeches were given and doves were released before a unity march in honor of Anisa Scott and her grandfather. The family shared that Anisa’s grandfather was told he only has 60 days to live.

The private funeral will take place at 12 p.m at Breese Stevens Field, and will be live streamed for the public.

The full schedule can be found here.

On Thursday morning, the Madison Police Dept. announced a third arrest has been made in connection with Anisa’s death. The suspect, Jerry Ward, 17, has also been linked to looting in downtown Madison during the protests earlier this year.

Two other suspects, Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide. The latter charge is related to the driver of Anisa’s vehicle, Christopher Carthans, who investigators believe was the intended target. Carthens told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Ward is expected to face the same charges as well as a burglary count stemming from the looting.

Anisa Scott remembrance

LIVE: Unity March in honor of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Saturday, August 22, 2020

