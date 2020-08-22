Advertisement

NCAA grants all fall athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

The board came to the decision in hopes it will help Division I college athletes plan for their future
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA announced plans to host scaled back Division I fall championships in Spring 2021 Friday after a meeting with the Division I Board of Directors.

In addition, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to grant a blanket waiver for all fall athletes. Whether athletes play in the fall, spring or opt out, this year will not count towards their eligibility.

The board came to the decision in hopes it will help Division I college athletes plan for their future.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

This is similar to the waiver granted for spring sport senior athletes, who saw their final season cancelled due to COVID-19 which Wisconsin did not pursue.

When reached for comment, a University of Wisconsin spokesman said, “we are monitoring what is developing and will be communicating our plans directly to the student-athletes. Our decision-making will be guided by what we believe to be in the best interests of the student-athletes and our programs, while also taking into account the complex financial circumstances we are dealing with.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sweet corn drive thru event to be held Saturday in Sun Prairie

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Sweet Corn Festival as a “drive-thru” event at Angell Park on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Your last chance to get Girl Scout cookies is this weekend.

State

Charter invests $1 million in WWBIC to lend to small businesses in Wisconsin

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Charter Communications, Inc announced Friday that $1 million has been invested in the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp (WWBIC), which support new or expanding small businesses within Charter’s Wisconsin service area.

News

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Public Health Madison & Dane County issue emergency order requiring grades 3-12 begin school year online

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
With two-thirds of employees working from home, chefs at Fitchburg biotech company Promega have fewer mouths to feed. With the extra time and ingredients on their hands, the culinary team is using it to help the community.

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Incoming UW Medical School students start journey virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago