Palm: Not enough tests for safe college, school re-opening

(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Friday that health officials will prioritize testing and processing for outbreaks as students return to classrooms and resume interacting but there isn’t enough testing capacity.

Three times last month the number of tests conducted met or exceeded the state’s capacity to analyze to them. The state’s processing has increased since then from around 22,600 to 26,162 as of Friday.

