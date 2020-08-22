Police searching for male suspect involved in bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are searching for a male suspect who robbed Old National Bank on 5750 Raymond Road Friday afternoon.

Police say no weapons were observed but the suspect demanded money from the bank manager and fled with cash to a dark colored pick up truck. The truck was later found unoccupied in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Verona road.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or Biracial, between 20 and 30 years old, 5′08″ to 6 feet tall and medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black bandanna covering his mouth, a black hat, a flannel shirt and tan khakis.

The City of Madison Police department is requesting those with information related to this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

