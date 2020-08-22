Advertisement

Sweet corn drive thru event to be held Saturday in Sun Prairie

The first 500 cars through the line will receive goodie bags from the chamber and the first 1,000 cars will receive a Bush Light Corn Koozie
(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Sweet Corn Festival as a “drive-thru” event at Angell Park on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sweet corn, beverages and other products from local restaurants will be available for purchase at the event. After participants place an order, they will receive their purchased items in the trunk of their vehicle at the end of the line, according to a news release.

103.5 FM, The Sun Community Radio, will be broadcasting live from the event. Participants are encouraged to tune in for updates during the event.

The chamber said Wisconsin Distributors worked with Potosi Brewery to brew one batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for the event. Proceeds from beer sales will go towards charities that lost revenue due to Corn Fest being cancelled.

The first 500 cars through the line will receive goodie bags from the chamber and the first 1,000 cars will receive a Bush Light Corn Koozie.

According to a news release, proceeds from the event will go towards Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.

More information and donation links can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Last chance to stock up on Girl Scout cookies

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Your last chance to get Girl Scout cookies is this weekend.

State

Charter invests $1 million in WWBIC to lend to small businesses in Wisconsin

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Charter Communications, Inc announced Friday that $1 million has been invested in the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp (WWBIC), which support new or expanding small businesses within Charter’s Wisconsin service area.

News

NCAA grants all fall athletes extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The NCAA announced plans to host scaled back Division I fall championships in Spring 2021 Friday after a meeting with the Division I Board of Directors. In addition, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to grant a blanket waiver for all fall athletes. Whether athletes play in the fall, spring or opt out, this year will not count towards their eligibility.

News

Madison police investigating double shooting on city’s east side

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Public Health Madison & Dane County issue emergency order requiring grades 3-12 begin school year online

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
With two-thirds of employees working from home, chefs at Fitchburg biotech company Promega have fewer mouths to feed. With the extra time and ingredients on their hands, the culinary team is using it to help the community.

News

Promega kitchen staff donate extra time, ingredients to Badger Prairie Needs Network

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Study finds Wisconsin ranks 8th in unemployment recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Incoming UW Medical School students start journey virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago