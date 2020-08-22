Sweet corn drive thru event to be held Saturday in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Sweet Corn Festival as a “drive-thru” event at Angell Park on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sweet corn, beverages and other products from local restaurants will be available for purchase at the event. After participants place an order, they will receive their purchased items in the trunk of their vehicle at the end of the line, according to a news release.

103.5 FM, The Sun Community Radio, will be broadcasting live from the event. Participants are encouraged to tune in for updates during the event.

The chamber said Wisconsin Distributors worked with Potosi Brewery to brew one batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for the event. Proceeds from beer sales will go towards charities that lost revenue due to Corn Fest being cancelled.

The first 500 cars through the line will receive goodie bags from the chamber and the first 1,000 cars will receive a Bush Light Corn Koozie.

According to a news release, proceeds from the event will go towards Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.

More information and donation links can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.