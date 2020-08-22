UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary
The result is a seven-part series entitled “Twelve.”
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus quarantine creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that UW-Madison student video editor Ethan Bacon returned to his family home in Suamico in March after the university closed and decided to fill his idle hours by making a documentary on Rodgers.
The result is a seven-part series entitled “Twelve.” The first part is set to debut Saturday on Bacon’s YouTube channel. Most segments are 15 minutes long
