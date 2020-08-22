Wisconsin reaches 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin surpassed 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The DHS reported 950 new cases Saturday, nearly double of what was reported Monday. The new cases brought the seven day rolling average to 708 cases.

DHS COVID-19 Data

More than 1,000 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the DHS.

Thirteen more deaths were recorded on Saturday, pushing the total since the outbreak began to 1,081. The number reflects 1.5 percent of total cases.

DHS COVID-19 Data (DHS)

The DHS reports a total of 8,700 total tests on Saturday, 7,750 of which returned negative.

More than one million people in the state have tested negative, according to DHS numbers.

Of the 70k people who contracted the virus, 5,545 or 7.9 percent, were hospitalized at some point during their recovery. The DHS reports a total of 60,933, or 87.1 percent, have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.