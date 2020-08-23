Advertisement

19-year-old woman shot, killed on Milwaukee’s north side

(N/A)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North  27th St., between West Burleigh Street and West Auer Avenue, in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

Police said  the woman died at the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.  

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police respond to multiple calls of shots fired on Madison’s south side

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police respond to shots fired on Madison's south side

Coronavirus

How one mom raised a newborn while infected with COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Stephanie Bergmann brought her first child Evalynn into the world, in May, as it was swept up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Black UW students want school to remove 70-ton boulder

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison want the school to remove a 70-ton boulder from campus because its nickname is a racial slur.

Local

UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus quarantine creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reaches 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin surpassed 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Back To School

Palm: Not enough tests for safe college, school re-opening

Updated: 19 hours ago
Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.

Crime

Fitchburg fight leads to shots fired

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Fitchburg police are investigating after single shot was fired in the air during a street fight between seven men Friday night.

Nfl

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Local

Madison community celebrates the life of Anisa Scott

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani, Vanessa Reza and Sanika Bhargaw
The Madison Community is gathering Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.

News

Police searching for male suspect involved in bank robbery

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison police are searching for a male suspect who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.