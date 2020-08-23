Advertisement

Dane Co. deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 while on duty, marking first in the state, sheriff says

The Dane Co. sheriff announced the state's first line of duty death related to COVID-19 on Saturday night.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County deputy has died after contracting COVID-19 while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell died at the age of 61, a news release wrote Saturday night.

The release continued, his passing marks the first line of duty death related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“Our entire Dane County family mourns the passing of Deputy Rick Treadwell – his life taken too early by this terrible virus,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in a statement. “Our love and condolences go out to Rick’s wife and children and the many men and women with whom he served.”

Deputy Treadwell leaves behind his wife and three adult children.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was sworn in 25 years ago, promoted to the rank of DIII-Training Deputy in 2000 and served as a “dedicated valued member of our training team.”

He was escorted from the hospital to the funeral home by a law enforcement procession.

“We will stand by his side until the services are complete,” the sheriff’s office wrote. Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are currently pending.

195 officers around the country have died due to COVID-19 while on duty, as of Saturday night, according to a Fraternal Order of Police website.

