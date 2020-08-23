Dane Co. Sheriff Mahoney remembers Deputy Rick Treadwell

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney mourned the death of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell due to COVID-19 at a press conference Sunday.

It was confirmed at the press conference that Treadwell contracted the virus while on duty as a training deputy. His death is being treated as a line of duty death.

“Rick was highly respected by his peers, highly respected by those in the community and he was driven to serve us,” Mahoney said. “He was driven to serve others, before one’s self.”

Treadwell was beginning his 26th year of service to Dane County when he contracted the virus. His passing is the first lien of duty death in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 41 years.

Mahoney said many messages received following Treadwell’s death were from teachers at Waunakee high school who spoke of his engagement with and commitment to the kids.

“That’s what defined Rick Treadwell, was his professional excellence, his dedication to service to others before himself,” Mahoney said. “Not only was he a dedicated deputy sheriff, he was a committed husband and a committed father.”

Deputy Treadwell is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.

Mahoney said that due to COVID-19 arrangements have not yet been made to honor Treadwell’s service but something will be scheduled.

