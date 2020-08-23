FIRST ALERT: Borderline dangerous heat Monday afternoon and strong storms possible Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer will be in full force for the first half of the workweek. It’s going to be hot and humid, and borderline dangerous heat will be possible at times. Make sure to take heat precautions if you have to work hard outside in the heat of the day: drink plenty of water, work in the shade, take breaks in the A/C and dress for the heat. Most of the workweek will be dry. There will be a decent chance for rain and storms Monday night and again towards the end of the workweek. This hot and humid stretch of weather will likely come to an end on Friday when a cold front moves through the area.

It’s been a warm and humid day. Most places are topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A few places are flirting with 90 degrees with heat indices above 90 degrees. Expect temperatures to slowly drop through the 70s this evening. Other than the high humidity levels and a slim chance for a shower or storm, this evening looks nice to take a walk.

Tonight will be mild and muggy. Overnight lows will be range from the low to upper 60s. Watch out for patchy fog out the door Monday morning. Widespread travel impacts look unlikely at this time.

Monday is going to be sizzling summer day. Highs will be near 90 degrees. The humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. Max heat indices will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices could top 95 degrees in some spots. Monday will also feature plenty a ton sunshine. You may notice a hazy sky Monday afternoon or evening. Smoke from the wildfires across the western half of the United States could find southern Wisconsin. With smoke in the sky, Monday evening’s sunset should be very colorful. The highest concentration of smoke should stay well above ground level.

We’re going to have to keep a close eye on central Minnesota and central and northern Wisconsin Monday evening. This is where a large line of storms is likely to develop. This cluster or line of storms could move to the southeast Monday night and impact parts of the area. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best storm chances. These storms could pose a threat of severe weather. The main threat with the strongest storms Monday night will likely be damaging wind gusts. Most of the forecast models don’t bring the storms into the area until after midnight on Tuesday and show the storms exiting the area first thing Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest day this week. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees. Thursday will be our last hot and humid before we start to see weather pattern shift.

A cold front will pass through the area either Thursday night or Friday. This front will kick the heat and humidity out of the area and bring in another decent chance for showers and storms. Highs on Friday will only be near 80 degrees.

Next weekend is looking nice from this distance! Expect a lot of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

