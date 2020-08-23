Increasing heat and humidity through midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not... Here comes some serious summertime sizzle! Highs Monday through Wednesday of this week will be near 90 degrees. With the high humidity levels, heat indices will likely be well into the 90s. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible at times. This hot weather pattern will start to breakdown towards the end of the workweek and into next week.

Heat Index Forecast - Next 5 Days (WMTV NBC15)

Watch out for a few rain showers and weak thunderstorms and patchy fog this morning. Widespread weather impacts look unlikely. It’s a mild and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s across most of the area.

Today will be a very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places could hit 90 degrees this afternoon. Max heat indices could be in the low 90s in spots. Even though dangerous heat is not expected, you’re still not going to want to over do it outside and take heat precautions this afternoon. Keep an umbrella handy, too. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Our low rain chances will start to taper off late this afternoon or early this evening as temperatures start to cool.

Backyard Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s across the area. Watch out for patchy fog first thing Monday morning.

Monday will be a hot and humid day. Highs will be near 90 degrees with max heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Monday should feature plenty of sunshine.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on a line of storms that will likely develop across central Minnesota and/or central and northern Wisconsin. This line of storms could drop to the southeast Monday night into Tuesday morning and could impact parts of the area. With a very warm and humid airmass in place, there will be the potential for strong to severe storms during this time.

Future Radar - 12AM Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days this week. Highs on both days will be near or just above 90 degrees. This is when max heat indices could top 95 degrees, which is borderline dangerous heat. Thursday will likely be out last hot and humid day.

Towards the end of the workweek, a cold front will drop south across the area. This front will kick the heat and humidity out of the area. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80s and only in the 70s on Saturday. This front will also bring in a decent chance for showers and storms on Friday.

