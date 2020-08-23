Police respond to multiple calls of shots fired on Madison’s south side
Authorities say there were no immediate injuries or property damage
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire on Madison’s south side early Sunday morning.
Around 4 a.m, callers reported gunfire in the area of W Olin Avenue and Gilson Street. Officers also reported finding four shell casings in the road. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or property damage at the scene.
The City of Madison Police department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
