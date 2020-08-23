Advertisement

Police respond to multiple calls of shots fired on Madison’s south side

Authorities say there were no immediate injuries or property damage
Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired calls early Sunday morning.
Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired calls early Sunday morning.(WMTV)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire on Madison’s south side early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m, callers reported gunfire in the area of W Olin Avenue and Gilson Street. Officers also reported finding four shell casings in the road. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or property damage at the scene.

The City of Madison Police department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How one mom raised a newborn while infected with COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Stephanie Bergmann brought her first child Evalynn into the world, in May, as it was swept up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Black UW students want school to remove 70-ton boulder

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison want the school to remove a 70-ton boulder from campus because its nickname is a racial slur.

Local

UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus quarantine creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reaches 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin surpassed 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Latest News

Back To School

Palm: Not enough tests for safe college, school re-opening

Updated: 16 hours ago
Wisconsin can’t process as many coronavirus tests as health officials say they want when schools and colleges reopen this fall.

Crime

Fitchburg fight leads to shots fired

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Fitchburg police are investigating after single shot was fired in the air during a street fight between seven men Friday night.

Nfl

Favre, Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The duo was inducted into the 70th anniversary class of the state’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Local

Madison community celebrates the life of Anisa Scott

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani, Vanessa Reza and Sanika Bhargaw
The Madison Community is gathering Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old shooting victim Anisa Scott.

News

Police searching for male suspect involved in bank robbery

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison police are searching for a male suspect who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

News

Sweet corn drive thru event to be held Saturday in Sun Prairie

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Sweet Corn Festival as a “drive-thru” event at Angell Park on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.