Private school raises over $70k for lawsuit against public health order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison private school has raised over $70,000 for a lawsuit against the recent Public Health Madison & Dane County emergency order that requires school grades 3-12 begin the school year with online instruction.

The fundraiser, organized by St. Ambrose Academy, has raised nearly $75,000 after setting an initial goal of $60,000. The goal was reached in just 19 hours, according to the online crowdfunding site.

The school announced a new goal of $80,000 for the lawsuit.

“Emergency Order #9 directly impinges on families’ rights to provide a religious education for their children in accord with the dictates of their consciences,” St. Ambrose Academy said in the fundraiser description. “St. Ambrose is working with expert legal counsel to appeal for swift relief from this Order.”

The Diocese of Madison, responsible for overseeing fourteen Catholic schools in Dane County, released a letter on Facebook encouraging dissatisfied parents to reach out to local leaders.

“Our principals and teachers worked tirelessly to draft, revise, and perfect re-opening plans, ensuring that all CDC, DHS, and county guidelines were followed, and that no detail was overlooked in order to make our schools safe for students and teachers,” the letter reads. “Tens of thousands of dollars have already been spent to meet these guidelines.”

