Rock Co. deputies rescue struggling boaters in Sugar River

The Sheriff’s Office says a male from Loves Park, IL and a female from Lake Hills, IL were located and administered aid and did not suffer any major injuries
Rock County deputies
Rock County deputies(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office ran through the woods for 2.5 miles to rescue two people struggling in the Sugar River Saturday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. deputies Matthew Christidis, Kevin Lyga and Morgan Stalker and other responding agencies were dispatched to the area of W. Carroll Rd. and W. Brandherm Rd. for a report of two people struggling in the river, according to a press release.

Dispatch was informed that a person was clinging to a kayak while another was clinging to a tube.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and Drone Team were dispatched and help in finding the stranded boaters.

The Sheriff’s Office says a male from Loves Park, IL and a female from Lake Hills, IL were located and administered aid.

Neither boater suffered any major injuries.

This is not the first life-threatening incident on the Sugar River this summer.

Tonight, we received a call of two people clinging to a kayak and a tube that were in the Sugar River near Avon. These...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 22, 2020

