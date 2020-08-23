Verizon: Back-to-School Tech Tips

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Learning is lifelong – and may be very different this fall from what it looked like last year. Verizon’s Kate Jay, a mom of 3 kids, has tips for your K-12 students.

For younger students, opting for a tablet may be easier than navigating a laptop. Finding one with a stylus pen also makes it easier for your child to scribble notes or sign homework assignments.

If your child has trouble keeping track of time, selecting a digital wristwatch may help limit distractions and build time management skills. Some newer watches even have GPS tracking locations, phone calling abilities, and fitness trackers.

For more tips, check out Verizon’s newest education website helping parents, students, and teachers adapt to new hybrid learning models emerging from COVID-19.

