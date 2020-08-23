Advertisement

Wisconsin passes 70k total confirmed COVID-19 cases

(NBC15)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin now sits at 70,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.

DHS reports 4,814 people have been tested since Saturday. 453 of those tests have come back positive and 4,361 have come back negative.

No new deaths were reported Sunday and the death toll sits at 1,081. An additional 13 people have been hospitalized for a total of 5,558.

61,720 people have recovered and there are 7,643 active cases.

