12 bullet holes found in homes and vehicles early Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two residences and two vehicles were hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

According to Madison police, officers responded to a report of shots being fired on the 4500 block of Stein Avenue around 1 in the morning.

On the scene, officers found shell casings in the roadway, including rifle rounds. In total, officers found at least 12 bullet holes in the homes and vehicles.

Both residences were occupied, with rounds striking close to sleeping residents, but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

