23-year-old suffers paralysis after Madison hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hit-and-run crash Sunday evening left a 23-year-old woman suffering from “some sort of paralysis,” doctors told investigators with the Madison Police Dept.

According to MPD’s incident report, the Madison woman, whose name was not released, was involved in the crash around 7:20 p.m. on E. Gorham St. The report did not detail the extent of her injuries.

Investigators say he car collided with another one, near N. Butler St., and both vehicles were sent onto the sidewalk. The driver of the other car then took off on foot.

MPD is still working to identify him.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the other vehicle had been traveling in a closed construction lane just before the wreck.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.