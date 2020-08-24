Advertisement

Biden: Kenosha police officer’s shots “pierce the soul of our nation”

Both Sens. Johnson & Baldwin have released statements as well
Protests erupt in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Vice-President Joe Biden said the seven shots fired by a Kenosha police officer into the back of a Black man on Sunday “pierce(d) the soul of the nation”.

The Democratic presidential nominee weighed in on the officer-involved shooting that sparked violent protests overnight. In a statement Monday, he explained that Jacob Blake was shot as police tried to prevent him from getting into his vehicle, noting that the incident occurred right in front of Blake’s children and “bystanders (who) watched in disbelief.”

“[T]his morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force,” he continued, calling for an immediate investigation into the shooting and for the officers to be held accountable. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has already announced its Division of Criminal Investigation is already looking into the case.

“Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children,” Biden added. Read full statement below.

Wisconsin Senators react to Shooting

Both Wisconsin Senators, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, also issued reactions to Sunday evening’s shooting, both calling for a full investigation into the shooting.

In his statement, Johnson, a Republican, also called for demonstrators to remain peaceful during this time. The city erupted into violent protests overnight, leaving destroyed property and multiple fires in its wake.

“While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work,” he said.

Baldwin, meanwhile, called the purported video showing the shooting that is making its rounds on social media “terrifying” and echoed Johnson’s call for protest to remain non-violent.

“As we pray for Jacob Blake to live, let peaceful protests lead the way to the answers we seek, and justice,” the Democratic Senator said

Full Statement from Joe Biden

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.

These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.

Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden

Updated: 15 hours ago
Dog therapy is seeing more demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.