“Enough is enough.”: Some parents upset over Dane County virtual schooling order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An emergency public health order requiring all Dane County schools in grades 3-12 to start school virtually goes into effect Aug. 24 and some parents are upset about the new requirement.

Nicholas Dimiceli said he sent his kids to private school this year specifically for in-person instruction.

He said the new public health order threw a wrench in his plans.

"I spent an hour tonight with my daughter doing homework that she would have turned in on Monday that she can't turn in in person anymore," he said.

Now the Madison father is preparing for virtual learning after his kids started school at Our Redeemer Lutheran School in person for two days.

“It’s not just me, but as a community we are pretty upset that our girls and our students at the school already started the year,” he said. “We the parents are getting together to finally stand up and say enough is enough.”

On Aug. 22, Dimicheli and a group of parents took their frustrations to the front of Public Health Madison and Dane County director’s home to protest the decision.

“This is shoved down my throat at 5:18 on a Friday evening, but we don’t have a opportunity to respond to ask questions,” he said.

Public health said in order for schools to begin reopening some grades, cases need to be an average of 39 per day for at least four consecutive weeks. As of Sunday, Aug. 23 that threshold was at least three weeks away from being met.

“I know it’s been cited that they follow the science, but what medical sciences does Janel Heinrich and her organization have that the rest of the counties in the state don’t have?” Dimicheli said.

The Madison Diocese oversees 14 Catholic schools in Dane County. They chimed in on Facebook with writing in part, "We are extraordinarily disappointed at this order and its timing." They also cited new protocols that were put in place to protect students from COVID-19.

“We are so tired of being force-fed bite by bite restrictions on how we can live, and this is now hitting home with our kids,” Dimicheli said.

A different Madison private school has raised over $70,000 to file a lawsuit against Madison and Dane County Public Health.

NBC15 reached out to public health officials several times since the announcement was made on Friday. We are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.