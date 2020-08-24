Advertisement

Gov. Evers orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen Marine

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sundown.
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020, to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting in Milwaukee. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020, to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting in Milwaukee. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor a 19-year-old Marine from Oak Creek who died while on a training mission off the Southern California coast.

Pfc. Eric A. Bath was killed on June 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank. He will be laid to rest on August 25 in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

“Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Evers issued the order to lower the flag on Monday.

“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” Gov. Evers said.

When announcing the order to lower flags, Evers’ office noted he wanted to serve his country from an early age and even transferred to online learning so he could prepare to enlist.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sundown.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

23-year-old suffers paralysis after Madison hit-and-run

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A hit-and-run crash Sunday evening left a 23-year-old woman suffering from “some sort of paralysis,” doctors told investigators with the Madison Police Dept.

Nba

Middleton comes alive in 4th quarter; Bucks take 3-1 lead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Khris Middleton finally came alive with a big fourth quarter.

Politics

Pence to deliver commencement at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The college in Franklin announced Pence’s plans last week and the White House confirmed the visit on Monday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since June

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
According to DHS’ latest figures, the number of new cases fell below 400, dipping to 392, the lowest point since late June.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

State

National Guard authorized to help Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
National Guard soldiers will be ready to assist law enforcement personnel in Kenosha County.

Politics

Gov. Evers orders special session for police reform legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state legislature back to Madison for a special session to take up police reform legislation he introduced earlier this year.

Nba

Milwaukee Bucks “praying for the recovery” of man shot by officer in Kenosha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Bucks tweeted their support for the Black man who was shot in the back Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha.

State

Protest erupts after Kenosha police shoot man from behind

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following a police shooting in Kenosha that also drew a harsh rebuke from the governor.

News

Biden: Kenosha police officer’s shots “pierce the soul of our nation”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former Vice-President Joe Biden said the seven shots fired by a Kenosha police officer into the back of a Black man on Sunday “pierce(d) the soul of the nation”.