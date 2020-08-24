Green Bay Packers “shocked” by Kenosha officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers released a statement on the Sunday night shooting of a Black man in Kenosha that sparked overnight protests that have continued into Monday.

Team officials say they were “shocked” when they saw the video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times and they are hoping he makes a full recovery.

“While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people,” the statement read.

It concluded by calling for “meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire.”

Earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement on the incident as well. In it, the team said their hearts go out to Blake’s family and they are praying for his recovery.

It went on to say they “stand firmly” against the excessive use of force and immediate escalation when law enforcement engages with the Black community.

